Russia, India to bolster counter-terror cooperation in BRICS, SCO

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov and his Indian counterpart Sanjay Verma reaffirmed their countries’ readiness to bolster constructive counter-terror cooperation in the bilateral format and within the UN, BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at a meeting in Moscow on Wednesday.

"Russia and India discussed both countries’ national experience in the fight against terrorism and extremism and exchanged assessments of essential terrorist threats at the global and regional levels. The sides reaffirmed their readiness for bolstering constructive counter-terror cooperation in the bilateral format and on multilateral platforms, primarily, within the UN, BRICS and the SCO," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the results of the 12th meeting of the Russia-India working group on fighting terrorism.

The participants in the meeting stressed the importance of further developing international interaction in this sphere to fight the use of modern technologies for terrorist goals and the spread of terrorist and extremist ideology and to "counter financing and other financial support of terrorism," it said.

"The next meeting of the working group will take place in New Delhi within the timeframe agreed upon by the parties," the ministry said.