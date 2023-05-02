Self-sufficiency in all spheres lies at foundation of sovereignty — Putin

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Being self-sufficient in all areas is of the utmost importance to Russia, particularly in the sphere of education, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the government on Tuesday.

"This is always a key topic but nevertheless, lately we more and more often talk about Russia’s sovereignty, about strengthening it as a key factor of our country’s self-preservation and territorial integrity. But at the foundation of this sovereignty, undoubtedly, lies self-sufficiency in all key spheres - in the economy and in the defense sphere," the head of state said.

He noted that "demand for this self-sufficiency and sovereignty is being shaped, of course, in the sphere of education and culture which are inseparably linked with the traditions of the peoples" of Russia and their history. "The most important factor is, of course, the sphere of education," Putin stressed.

As an aside, the president noted that "the labor market should be mentioned in those spheres that are essential for economic development" as well.