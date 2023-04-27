Russian embassy sends note of protest to French MFA over suspicious helicopter flight

PARIS, April 27. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Paris sent a note of protest to the French Foreign Ministry in connection with a helicopter that flew over the diplomatic facility’s territory, an embassy spokesperson told TASS on Thursday.

"The helicopter, which belonged to France’s General Directorate of Civil Security, circled over the embassy’s territory a few weeks ago. Following the incident, the embassy sent a note of protest to the French Foreign Ministry, demanding an explanation for what happened," the spokesperson said.

"Unfortunately, the embassy has so far received no clear answer on the matter from the French authorities," the embassy official added.