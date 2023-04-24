West to step up attempts to interfere in Russia’s 2024 presidential election — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The West will significantly step up attempts to interfere in Russia’s 2024 presidential election, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

In general, according to him, "all elections are extremely important, particularly when it’s a presidential election."

"The election will take place and preparations are already underway. In fact, there is no doubt that since foreign interference is always there, the pressure and interference attempts will significantly increase given the special military operation and the current international situation," Peskov explained.

The Kremlin spokesman also pointed out that, in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin "expressed his attitude toward the upcoming municipal and presidential elections." In particular, the head of state emphasized that the 2023 and 2024 elections, including the presidential vote, would take place in strict accordance with the law and all democratic procedures.

Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) head Ella Pamfilova said earlier on Monday that the West was determined to undermine the 2024 election. "I can agree with that," Peskov said, commenting on Pamfilova’s remark. The CEC chief also noted that the country’s election system was ready for the 2024 election as it was "a viable and very resilient system, designed well to perform its mission, as well as a motivated one and capable of accurately meeting the demands of the times.".