Russian journalists denied US entry visas for UN Security Council’s meeting — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. American entry visas were never issued to Russian media representatives, who were set to travel with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for the UN Security Council meeting in New York, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on her Telegram channel on Sunday.

"Speaking about the US real treatment of journalists. There are 40 minutes left before their departure. They [journalists] are all at the airport. They have no visas. The US Embassy replied to a our relevant request that ‘they work on it’."

"It’s an obvious manipulation of the freedom of speech and infrigement on the rights of journalists," she added.