MELITOPOL, April 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have been accumulating reserve forces near Bogatyr in the Kiev-controlled area of the Donetsk People’s Republic that can be deployed either to the direction of Zaporozhye or South Donetsk, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Stand With Russia movement, told TASS on Wednesday.

"Apart from the locality of Solyonoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, where Ukrainian militants have been accumulating forces, the same is taking place near the locality of Bogatyr. Due to its location, they can go toward Zaporozhye or south Donetsk," he said.

According to Rogov, Russian forces are ready for a possible activization of the enemy in these segments of the line of engagement. "On our part, everything is under control. Everybody’s looking forward to a Ukrainian attack <…> so that we could organize a counteroffensive and advance further," he added.

Inspections of Ukrainian army units in the Zaporozhye direction may indicate that Kiev is preparing for active combat operations near the cities of Pologi and Tokmak in the coming week, Rogov told TASS on Tuesday.