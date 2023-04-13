Wagner assault teams edging out Ukrainian troops from Artyomovsk center — top brass

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Assault teams from the Wagner private military company continued combat operations throughout the day to edge out Ukrainian troops from the Artyomovsk central quarters during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"In the Donetsk direction, the Wagner assault teams continued highly tense combat operations for ousting the enemy from the central quarters of the city of Artyomovsk," the spokesman said.

Russian Airborne Force units are providing support for the Wagner assault teams on the flanks. In particular, they are blocking the redeployment of Ukrainian army reserves to the city and the enemy’s retreat from Artyomovsk, the general said.

"During the last 24-hour period, aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces flew 12 sorties to provide support for the combat teams in Artyomovsk while missile troops and artillery accomplished 57 firing objectives," Konashenkov reported.

Russian forces destroy over 35 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area

Russian forces destroyed over 35 Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the western battlegroup delivered strikes on Ukrainian army units," the spokesman said.

The strikes destroyed "over 35 Ukrainian personnel, two motor vehicles and also a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer," the general specified.

Russian forces eliminate 80 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 80 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft and artillery of the battlegroup Center delivered strikes on the Ukrainian army units near the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Terny and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

The strikes eliminated "as many as 80 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, and also a D-20 howitzer" in that area in the past 24 hours, the general specified.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian ammo depot in LPR

Russian combat aircraft and artillery wiped out a Ukrainian ammunition depot in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the Krasny Liman direction, aircraft and artillery of the Russian central battlegroup struck the Ukrainian army units in some areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the spokesman said.

"In the area of the settlement of Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 66th mechanized brigade was obliterated," the general said.

Russian forces destroy 300 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk advance

Russian forces destroyed around 300 Ukrainian troops in their advance in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s losses in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours totaled 300 Ukrainian troops, an infantry fighting vehicle, six armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, a D-20 howitzer, and also a Gvozdika motorized artillery system," the spokesman said.

Operational/tactical aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian southern battlegroup struck the amassed Ukrainian manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Kalinovka, Nikolayevka and Stupochki in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general added.

Russian forces destroy 20 Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces destroyed roughly 20 Ukrainian troops and a Msta-B howitzer in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft and artillery from the battlegroup East struck the Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Poltavka, Verkhnyaya Tersa and Omelnik in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

"As many as 20 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, and also a Msta-B howitzer were destroyed in those directions in the past 24 hours," the general specified.

In addition, Russian forces obliterated an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 102nd territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region, Konashenkov reported.

Russian forces destroy 35 Ukrainian troops, howitzer in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 35 Ukrainian troops and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 35 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles and also a Gvozdika motorized howitzer were destroyed as a result of damage inflicted on the enemy by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian forces strike 97 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions in past day

Russian forces struck 97 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 97 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 124 areas," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses intercept nine US-made HIMARS rockets in Ukraine operation

Russian air defense forces intercepted nine rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and destroyed six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the past 24 hours, air defense capabilities intercepted nine rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. In addition, they destroyed six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova, Kremennaya, Pshenichnoye and Rubezhnoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Kirillovka and Volnovakha in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 407 Ukrainian warplanes, 228 helicopters, 3,747 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 surface-to-air missile systems, 8,659 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,082 multiple rocket launchers, 4,576 field artillery guns and mortars and 9,487 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.