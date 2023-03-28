Russia almost done mopping up metallurgical plant in Artyomovsk — DPR leader

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Russian forces have almost completely mopped up the industrial premises of a non-ferrous metal processing plant in Artyomovsk, the acting leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said on Tuesday.

Fighters from the Wagner private military company "are working quite hard, reliably," Pushilin told the Soloviev Live TV show. "So far, they have made even the slightest attempts to deliver combat ammo loads and reserve supplies or take out those wounded extremely difficult - the enemy is struggling to do so," because PMC Wagner fighters already have all roads under fire control, Pushilin added.

"As for the city itself, it was important to mop up the industrial site at the [AZOM] plant itself, <…> and the guys are finishing off militants who come in solitary groups," the acting DPR head concluded.