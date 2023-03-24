Russia wants to keep its leading role as mediator in post-Soviet space — MFA

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russia is not going to lose its leading constructive role in the settlement of conflicts in the post-Soviet space, as it is Moscow’s historical duty, the director of the pan-European cooperation department at the Russian Foreign Ministry Nikolay Kobrinets told TASS in an interview.

"We are not going to lose our constructive role in settling conflicts in the post-Soviet area. This is our historical responsibility. And we will satisfy it despite any obstacles the European Union throws our way," he said.

The political settlement of a number of crises in the post-Soviet area "has come to a standstill," particularly due to Brussels’ policy of confrontation towards Moscow, the diplomat noted.

"The European Union obviously fails to understand the counterproductive nature of limiting communication with our country in multilateral intermediary mechanisms where Russia acts as a guarantor of peace and stability. Due to the fact that those negotiation formats stand idle through the EU’s fault, the security of people in particular regions suffers. Having conformed to the US-led policy of ‘Russia’s containment’, the EU now doesn’t care about the interests of third countries as well," he explained.

The idea of a fair settlement in Moldova and the Trans-Caucasian region has become another "hostage of the EU’s geopolitical ambitions," which proved that Brussels can hardly be considered a responsible international player, the official noted. "It has turned into an unreliable partner, which is unable to reach agreements on equal terms and find a balance of interests, only obtrusively offering itself as a mediator to score political points, spread influence, and leverage pressure on countries and regions," he added.

"With 22 military and civil missions and operations present across the world today - and in certain countries the EU’s ‘missioners’ have already been present for more than 10-15 years - the real positive result of the EU’s activities is not evident, mildly speaking. In short, this is largely ‘a demonstration of the flag’," Kobrinets concluded.