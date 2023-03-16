Assad underscores honest, transparent rapport with Putin

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Thursday that his rapport with Russian President Vladimir Putin is marked by honesty and transparency.

According to Assad, he first met Putin 18 years ago, in 2005. "We spoke the same language yesterday that we used to communicate back then," Assad said when asked about his relationship with Putin. <...> We had a transparent dialogue. In our personal conversations, we are also honest with each other," the Syrian president said in an exclusive interview with the Solovyov Live TV channel, footage of which was aired on Thursday on the Rossiya-1 TV channel and on the Smotrim online platform.

On Wednesday, the Russian and Syrian presidents held talks in Moscow. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told TASS that the conversation lasted three hours.