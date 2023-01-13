Putin orders to set up rehab center for those wounded during special military operation

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to set up a special rehabilitation center for servicemen wounded in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine and a system of targeted assistance to the participants in this operation and their families.

"To the government of the Russian Federation and executive bodies of Russian constituent regions: to establish a special center responsible for medication, rehabilitation and socialization, including training and re-training, of participants in the special military operation, whose health was impaired during this operation; to set up a system of targeted support for the participants in the special military operation and their family members," according to a list of presidential orders posted on the Kremlin website after a meeting of the council for the development of civil society and human rights.

Apart from that, the president ordered to look at issues of the development of the domestic production of artificial limbs, their components and materials for their manufacture.