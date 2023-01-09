Senior security official says West could try to save some infamous Ukrainian neo-Nazis

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev has said the West could attempt to save some of the most infamous Ukrainian neo-Nazis and use them to plot coups in other countries.

"Neo-Nazi criminals that have run rampant in Ukraine in recent years will inevitably be subjected to punishment," he said in an interview with aif.ru, when asked if he was sure that the goals of the special operation would be achieved.

"However, it’s not ruled out that the handlers of some of the most odious ones will make attempts to save them with the purpose of putting them to use in other countries, including for the organization of coups and execution of sabotage operations," the official continued.

He said such tactics were employed during the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945. The Americans, the British and the West German officials they controlled reported they had cleared the parts of Germany they occupied from Nazis, but they used the Nazis, whom they saved from punishment, to build Western German armed forces and develop US and UK intelligence assets, including for clandestine operations against Socialist countries, the official said.

He also said the CIA, which was named the Office of Strategic Services before 1948, "actively used former employees of the Abwehr (the Nazi Germany military intelligence service - TASS) and the services of imperial security at Hitler’s Reich to establish new German special services."

"The Americans actively enlisted the help of Nazi criminals in post-war years to develop new types of weapons, including weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems. The same goes for the use by the Americans of Japanese war criminals that developed and used chemical and bacteriological weapons," Patrushev said.