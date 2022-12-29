DPR forces wipe out more than 20 Ukrainian troops over 24 hours — People’s Militia

DONETSK, December 29. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have lost over 20 servicemen in combat in the responsibility zone of the DPR’s People’s Militia, the press service of the republic’s military agency reported on Thursday.

"The enemy manpower losses have amounted to more than 20 people," a statement on the agency’s Telegram channel said.

Additionally, a tank, a self-propelled mortar carrier vehicle, two howitzers and five units of armored and automotive equipment of the Ukrainian army were eliminated.