‘New Year’s gifts': Kremlin on rings presented to CIS leaders

ST. PETERSBURG, December 27. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the rings presented to CIS leaders at an informal summit in St. Petersburg were New Year’s gifts.

"No need to focus on the rings, this is just a kind of a New Year’s gift, there is nothing special there," the Kremlin official told reporters on Tuesday. Earlier, Telegram channels dubbed the massive rings presented to the CIS leaders "the rings of power" drawing a parallel with artifacts in the Tolkien universe.

Peskov also opined that Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t wear the ring.

Earlier, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel close to the Belarusian presidential press service reported that nine rings with holiday greetings and the CIS emblem had been prepared for the informal meeting between the leaders. In fact, Alexander Lukashenko wore a ring just like that on the first day of the summit.