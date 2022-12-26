Medvedev becomes Putin’s first deputy in Military-Industrial Commission

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has established the office of his first deputy in the Military Industrial Commission he chairs. The Deputy Head of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has been appointed to the post.

According to a presidential decree published on Monday, Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov joined the commission instead of Igor Artemyev (who previously headed the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service, FAS).

Russia’s president chairs the commission personally. The commission also includes deputy prime minister, head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, who holds the posts of deputy head of the commission and head of its board (formed for addressing current issues).

The commission also includes Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, Secretary of the Security Council Nikolay Patrushev, heads of the foreign intelligence service SVR, federal security service FSB, National Guard (Rosgvardiya) and others.