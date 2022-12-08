Russia rejects US Senate resolution on ‘genocide’ in Ukraine — embassy

WASHINGTON, December 8. /TASS/. The Russian side categorically rejects the US Senate resolution accusing Russia of "genocide in Ukraine," the Russian embassy in the United States said in a commentary released on Wednesday.

"We categorically reject the accusations contained in the resolution of the commission of the upper house of Congress that Russia's actions in Ukraine constitute genocide. Such insinuations are outright distortions of facts," the embassy stressed. "For the sake of justifying their Russophobia, legislators juggle wordings from UN documents and refer to the pseudo-historical postulates of Ukrainian nationalists about the "Holodomor".

"For eight years, American parliamentarians ignored the suffering of the inhabitants of Donbass at the hands of the Kiev regime" and continue to be silent on this matter until now, "when women, children and the elderly become victims of the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics," the embassy noted.

"The Capitol Hill has long turned into an assembly line for replicating anti-Russian initiatives. when women, children and the elderly become victims of the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics," it added.

The US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations earlier supported a resolution recognizing Russia’s actions in Ukraine as genocide. The resolution condemns Russia’s operation in Ukraine and calls on the US and its NATO and EU allies to support Ukraine’s government. Apart from that, it calls on US President Joe Biden to use sanctions under the Magnitsky Act.

On February 24, Putin launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request for help from the heads of the Donbass republics. After that, the West imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia and beefed up arms supplies to the Kiev regime worth tens of billions of dollars.