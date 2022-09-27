Shoigu inspects training of called-up people at Western Military District’s ranges

ALABINO /Moscow Region/, September 27. /TASS/. Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu has inspected how people that had been called up from the reserve are trained at military ranges of the Western Military District.

Shoigu has personally inspected firing, tactical and medical training. The training is carried out with a high intensity, including during nighttime.

The minister instructed the command to pay special attention to the living conditions of the called-up personnel and their provision with hot meals at the base and during training.

The minister heard reports from Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel-General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and Head of the Main Directorate of Combat Training of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Colonel-General Ivan Buvaltsev about how the training in combat readiness was organized for called-up personnel of various military specialties and how their further operational coordination in military units was organized.