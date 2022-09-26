Voter turnout at referendum in LPR reaches 83.61% — CEC

LUGANSK, September 26. /TASS/. The voter turnout at the referendum on the accession to Russia in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has reached 83.61% after four days of voting, with more than 1.1 million people having cast their votes, Yelena Kravchenko, chairperson of the LPR Central Election Commission (CEC), said on Monday.

"The overall voter turnout in the republic after four days of outdoors voting stands at 83.61% As many as 1,137,793 ballots were used," she said.

According to Kravchenko, no incidents were reported in the republic on the fourth day of voting, "but for Ukraine’s aggression in the form of shelling."

She said that the first preliminary voting results may be made public in the evening on the final day of the referendum.

The leadership of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as well as the liberated Kherson and Zaporozhye regions announced a decision on Tuesday to hold referendums on joining Russia. All the four regions will hold the vote on September 23-27. In the interest of security, voting during the first four days will be held in local neighborhoods and at people’s homes.