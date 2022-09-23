Foreign Ministers of Russia, Equatorial Guinea discuss Africa’s regional problems

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Minister of Equatorial Guinea Simeon Oyono Esono Angue discussed regional problems of the African continent on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

"The parties discussed the state of bilateral relations, as well as the current international agenda with an emphasis on the critical regional problems of the African continent," the Russian diplomatic mission said in a statement.

According to the statement, the parties noted "the importance of the upcoming second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg in 2023 for strengthening diverse relations between Russia and African countries".