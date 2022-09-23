Defense Ministry lists categories of Russians exempt from partial mobilization

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The employees of a number of organizations will be exempt from the partial mobilization campaign, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Friday.

The full text of the document was made available to TASS:

"In order to ensure the operations of certain hi-tech branches as well as the financial system of the Russian Federation, a decision was made on not calling up citizens with university degrees in relevant occupations and areas of training within the framework of the partial mobilization who work:

- in accredited organizations in the sphere of information technologies engaged in research, development, implementation, maintenance and use of solutions in the sphere of information technologies and the operations of information infrastructure;

- for Russian communications providers involved in ensuring the stability, security and integrity of the operations of communication facilities, data processing centers as well as the means and lines of public communication of the Russian Federation;

- in systematically vital organizations in the sphere of information and communications as well as their interdependent entities such as a founder and/or an editorial board and/or a publisher of a registered media outlet and/or a broadcaster of a TV channel or a radio station, involved in the production and/or broadcasting of media products;

- in organizations ensuring the stability of the national payment system and financial market infrastructure, or managing bank liquidity and cash turnover."

"The lists of individuals submitted by the leadership of relevant organizations in the prescribed form to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will serve as grounds for exempting those citizens from being called up for military service," the Defense Ministry said.