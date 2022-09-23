Russian, South African top diplomats speak in favor of boosting cooperation in all areas

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of Russia and South Africa, Sergey Lavrov and Naledi Pandor, who met on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly on Thursday, have spoken in favor of boosting all areas of bilateral cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The top diplomats of Russia and South Africa have spoken in favor of boosting the entire spectrum of strategic partnership relations between our states, including mutually beneficial practical cooperation in trade, economy, infrastructure and other areas," the ministry said.

The sides also reaffirmed their mutual interest "in deepening the political dialogue" and determination to continue "effective coordination of actions on the international arena, including within the framework of the United Nations, BRICS <…>, the Group of Twenty and other multilateral formats.".