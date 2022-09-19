Any claims to Russian territory to entail proper response — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has promised what he described as "proper response" from Mocow in case of any claims to Russia’s territory, including Crimea.

"Crimea is an integral part of Russia, so any claims to Russian territory will entail a proper response," Peskov told the media on Monday.

In this way he commented on statements by an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office Mikhail Podolyak about the need for getting long-range missiles from the West, with which it would be possible to deliver strikes on Russian territory, including Crimea.

"The republics of Donbass are independent states whose independence is recognized by Russia and which have requested assistance from Russia in ensuring their security. Russia has been doing precisely that," Peskov stressed.