Kherson is safe, region is stable — authorities

KHERSON, September 11. /TASS/. The city of Kherson is completely safe, the situation in the Kherson direction is stable, and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering heavy losses, Deputy Head of the military-civilian administration of the Kherson region Kirill Stremousov announced on Sunday.

"The city of Kherson is completely safe. Everything is stable in the Kherson direction," he said on his Telegram channel. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer heavy losses.

Stremousov emphasized that "today everything is being done to guarantee that as few people as possible suffer," and asked everyone to stay calm.