Russia calls on UNICEF to react to putting children on Mirotvorets blacklist — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 6. /TASS/. Russia calls on UNICEF to openly respond to the inclusion of children to the Ukrainian extremist website Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper), Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to UNICEF Dmitry Chumakov said on Tuesday.

"We have repeatedly drawn UNICEF’s attention to the illegal activities of the website Mirotvorets, which is backed by the Ukrainian authorities and which posts personal data of those who are labeled by the local ultra-right as the state’s enemies who are to be neutralized," he said at a regular session of the UNICEF Executive Board.

"Last year, we drew the United Nations’ attention to the fact that a 13-year-old girl from Lugansk, Faina Savenkova, had been put on the MIrotvorets’ blacklist," he noted. "As of today, this database has already 327 children. We call on UNICEF to openly speak out on this matter, take measures to protect children in Ukraine and stop citing political reasoning. The quiet diplomacy tactics are not working.".