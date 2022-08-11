Senator calls for response to Latvia’s designation of Russia as state sponsor of terrorism

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Moscow should take the toughest measures in response to Latvia’s move to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building Andrey Klishas wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

"The toughest economic and political measures should be taken. Russia made the most significant contribution to the fight against terrorism and it is those who tried to destroy the statehood the Iraq, Syria and Libya, triggering a surge in terrorism in the Middle East, North Africa and the rest of the world, that should be designated as terrorist collaborators," he pointed out.

Earlier on Thursday, Latvia’s parliament designated Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and called on European Union countries to suspend the issuance of visas to Russian nationals. Latvian lawmakers claimed that "Russia has been providing support and financing for terrorist regimes and organizations for many years, directly and indirectly.".