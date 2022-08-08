Kremlin can see no prerequisites for Putin-Zelensky meeting yet

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky could be held only after the two countries’ negotiators complete their "homework," with prerequisites for highest-level talks currently unavailable, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"As for a highest-level meeting between [Russian] President Putin and [his Ukrainian counterpart] Zelensky, it could take place only after the negotiators complete their homework. This element is currently unavailable, so there are no necessary prerequisites for [a meeting] mentioned by Mr. Erdogan yet," Peskov said, commenting on the proposal put forward by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to arrange negotiations between Putin and Zelensky.

Peskov said the Turkish leader "has repeatedly offered his services and made efforts to launch a peace process" in Ukraine.

"We are aware of quite an important role he played in creating really good conditions for holding several rounds of negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations. And the [Turkish] president is still continuing to show this political will - and to make efforts to assist this process," Peskov said, referring to a Sochi meeting Putin and Erdogan held on August 5.

However, Moscow is not currently holding any negotiations with Kiev representatives, Peskov noted.

"The Ukrainian delegation has disappeared from the radars. No negotiations are currently being held. And the special military operation will continue until the goals set are attained," the Russian presidential spokesman concluded.

"I can only say that no talks are currently being held [with Ukraine], nor are there any prerequisites for holding those," Peskov said.

At a meeting in Sochi on Friday, Putin and Erdogan discussed bilateral and international issues, including the export of grain from Ukrainian ports, the situation in Syria and energy cooperation between Moscow and Ankara. A joint statement was made after the meeting.

The joint statement and the memorandum mentioned by Russian and Turkish officials after the Sochi meeting are the same document, Peskov explained.