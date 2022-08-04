No Venezuela’s request to Russia on joining BRICS, envoy to Caracas says

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Caracas has not yet addressed Moscow about possible accession to BRICS (a group of major emerging economies uniting Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - TASS), Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said in an interview with TASS.

"Venezuelan partners closely follow the activities of BRICS and attach great importance to this format as an example of successful interaction within the multipolar world," the envoy stressed.

"As for the possible accession to this format, we have not yet received any relevant appeals or statements to that effect from the Venezuelan leadership," Melik-Bagdasarov pointed out when asked about Caracas' interest in joining BRICS.

On Monday, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that the republic was interested in joining BRICS. Argentina and Iran applied to join BRICS in June 2022. Later, President of the BRICS International Forum Purnima Anand said that Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey were also planning to apply for membership in the association. According to her, the next summit may discuss and decide on the admission of some of these countries.