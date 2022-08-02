BRICS contributes significantly to solution of global challenges and threats — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Member states of the BRICS association (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) contribute significantly to the search of collective responses to multiple present-day challenges and threats and play an important role in the formation of the positive and future-oriented global agenda, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

In his video message addressed to participants of the 2nd BRICS International Youth Camp, Lavrov noted that the association preserves at its core "the general devotion to values of an equal dialogue and cooperation, mutual attraction of unique cultures and authentic civilizations" represented by various regions around the globe.

"Our association is an example of a true multilateral and multipolar diplomacy, which meets the realities of the 21st century," the top Russian diplomat continued. "Its member states play an important role in the formation of a positive and future-oriented global agenda."

"They [BRICS member states] contribute significantly to the search of collective responses to numerous present-day challenges and threats using a solid base of generally accepted norms of the international law," he noted.

According to the minister, the Russian side pays a particular attention to the significance of youth contacts within the framework of the BRICS member states’ cooperation.

"The development of cultural, educational and sports contacts are designed to strengthen further the atmosphere of friendship and trust between the peoples of the ‘Five’," Lavrov said.

"We traditionally pay a particular attention to contacts at the youth level. The interaction in this direction is an obvious proof of the stamina of the BRICS concept and its deep attraction," the minister stated.

"Leaders of the association’s member states confirmed at the recent summit meeting their support of the priority development of the youth exchanges," Lavrov added.