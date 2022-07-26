Russia ready to sell oil to any interested country — Lavrov

ENTEBBE, July 26. /TASS/. Russia is selling oil to all interested countries, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at the press conference in conclusion of the visit to Uganda.

"We are selling oil to any country interested in it, and if any country so desires, there are no obstacles to that, be it India, China or any African state," Lavrov said.

Russia is not merely selling oil but also helping countries to develop their own sector of hydrocarbons processing, petroleum products output and gas use in the industry, the Minister added.