Putin calls for more transparent ‘government by the people’

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Direct democracy in Russia should become more transparent, the nation’s President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"I am convinced that in order to be strong, independent and competitive, we need to fine-tune and make more just and transparent the mechanisms of citizens’ participation in the life of the country, including the mechanisms of government by the people, direct democracy, people’s role in solving problems vital for society and its citizens," the Russian leader said at the forum ‘Strong Ideas for a New Time’ organized by the Agency for Strategic Initiatives.

"Sovereignty is freedom of national development and consequently of each individual separately, the state’s technological, cultural, intellectual and educational self-sufficiency, this is what it means," Putin pointed out.

In the Russian leader’s view, "the most crucial component of sovereignty is a responsible, active, nationally-minded and nationally-oriented society."

"We can achieve the results that we need only by relying on the creative potential of our people," Putin emphasized.

The Agency for Strategic Initiatives "has always brought together individuals with a unique mindset, and way of thinking, active and purposeful people ready to contribute substantially to Russia’s development and to make the country successful, prosperous and comfortable for people’s self-realization and life," the Russian leader stressed.

Wise proposals on improving work in various spheres are being voiced at the current forum, Putin said.

"We must fully put them into practice," he said.

The Russian head of state assured that "all constructive and sound proposals will enjoy support."

"To this end, it is necessary to fully engage the mechanism of implementing citizens’ socially relevant projects that is being set up by the government, Vnesheconombank and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives with the participation of regions," Putin elaborated.

As the Russian leader pointed out, "it is necessary not only to build the mechanism of training teams and provide them with the required funding but it is also critically important to create a legal framework as soon as possible in specific areas in a pilot, experimental mode, and work out in practice all the nuances of introducing good, bold and sometimes even non-standard ideas that are ahead of their time so that they can lay the basis for systemic changes in the country."

As an example, Putin cited the initiative that laid the groundwork for the pilot operation of maritime autonomous vessels as a major step in developing self-driving transport vehicles, using satellite navigation and promoting artificial intelligence.

The head of the Russian state said he was certain that the current forum would also put forward breakthrough ideas.