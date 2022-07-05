Russian, Uzbek presidents discuss situation in Karakalpakstan, bilateral cooperation

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The situation in Karakalpakstan, an autonomous region in Uzbekistan, issues of bilateral cooperation and future contacts were the focus of a telephone conversation between Russian and Uzbek Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

"The Russian side expressed support to the Uzbek authorities’ efforts toward stabilizing the situation in Karakalpakstan," it said.

The presidents also discussed "several current issues on the bilateral agenda, including cooperation in the trade-and-economic sphere," and reiterated their commitment to closer strategic partnership and allied relations.

"They also discussed a schedule for future contacts," the Kremlin added.

Mass riots occurred in Karakalpakstan on July 1-2 in protest against plans to change the region’s status in Uzbekistan’s amended constitution. The authorities said that people had been misled in a bid to seize local government agencies. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev declared a state of emergency in the region and dropped plans to introduce constitutional amendments that would deprive Karakalpakstan of the status of a sovereign republic within Uzbekistan and the right to secede from the country through a referendum.