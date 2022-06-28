Putin praises contribution of Tajik citizens to development of Russian economy

DUSHANBE, June 28. /TASS/. Tajik citizens working in Russia make a significant contribution to the development of the country's economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe on Tuesday.

"Today we can state that citizens of Tajikistan who are working in Russia are making a significant contribution to the development of our country’s economy and they are such a human bridge, a bridge of friendship between Russia and Tajikistan," Putin said.

He recalled that Russia had introduced "the most favorable regime" for such workers and noted that during such personal meetings Rahmon always raises the topic of employment of Tajik citizens in the Russian Federation.