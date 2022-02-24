Russia’s PM to visit Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will pay a two-day working visit to Kazakhstan. The head of the Russian Cabinet will take part in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Nur-Sultan, press service of the government said.

Prime Ministers of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will discuss current issues of deepening integration within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) at the meeting. "Particular attention will be paid to issues of interaction in customs regulation, the mechanism of goods traceability and the macroeconomic situation in the EAEU. Cooperation in the industrial sphere, in civil aircraft production in the first instance, will be discussed at the meeting," the press service said.