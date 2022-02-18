No specific decision yet on summit of UNSC permanent members, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to hold a summit of the United Nations Security Council’s permanent members is still on the table but no specific decisions have been made yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"Putin’s initiative concerning a summit of the UNSC five [permanent members] remains on the table," he said, adding that "such a meeting was expected to discuss major challenges." "If this is not a major challenge, then what we all are going through in Europe?" Peskov mused.

"This is why, hypothetically, the issue should be discussed at this high level," Peskov noted. "However, as for specific decisions, we will see what initiatives will follow," he said, when asked if the American initiative for the world’s key powers to discuss security issues involved the summit of the UN Security Council’s permanent members that Putin had spoken about.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council in an address to the World Holocaust Forum in Israel on January 23, 2020. According to Putin, the parties need to discuss global security and stability issues. The initiative was supported by the other four permanent members - the United Kingdom, China, the United States and France. However, efforts to organize the summit were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.