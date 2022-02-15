Lavrov points to record low level of trust among OSCE countries

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Trust among member nations of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is at a record low, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at a press conference following his talks with OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Poland’s Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau.

"I think we held very useful and meaningful negotiations with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau who arrived in Russia this time as the OSCE Chairman-in-Office. We concurred that a lot of issues have amassed in the OSCE which require urgent and necessary joint decisions. Trust among member states is probably at a record low level," Lavrov pointed out. "Confrontational approaches and belligerent rhetoric have now flooded our common space, and unfortunately, they so far dominate the spirit of cooperation and the culture of mutually respectful dialogue which has always been inherent in the OSCE organization since its inception, which, of course, we all want to restore."

The Russian foreign minister underscored that under the current difficult conditions, the performance of the chairmanship functions is of particular importance, and it is a great responsibility. Lavrov recalled that on January 13 at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, Rau presented Poland’s priorities and spoke of the importance of a proactive and positive approach, searching for solutions, and rejecting mutual accusations.