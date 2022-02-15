Laughing it up over West’s media hype: Putin jokes about ‘Russian plans to invade Ukraine’

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. At times, Russian President Vladimir Putin pokes fun at media reports announcing dates of Russia’s alleged invasion of Ukraine, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"It is next to impossible to take such things (reports about the 'dates' of Russia’s alleged invasion of Ukraine - TASS) with understanding. Sometimes, [Putin] even jokes about it, asking if the exact time when the war is to be unleashed has been announced," he said.

"Indeed, such obsessive media lunacy around this topic cannot be met with understanding," Peskov explained.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Bloomberg trotted out claims earlier citing unnamed sources that Russia’s ‘invasion of Ukraine’ may begin on Tuesday, February 15. Politico, another US-based publication, however, reported, also citing its sources, that during his online talks with the leaders of allied nations on Friday, US President Joe Biden said that Russia’s ‘aggression’ against Ukraine may allegedly begin on February 16.

However, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said earlier that the White House had no information about whether Russia had made a final decision on the ‘invasion’ of Ukraine or not. Nevertheless, he placed his bets on February 20.