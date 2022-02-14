Putin, president of Brazil to discuss bilateral ties, global agenda in Moscow — spokesman

MOSCOW, February 14./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro will discuss bilateral ties and key issues on the international agenda at their talks in Moscow on February 16, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"Yes, this visit is also on the schedule, it will take place on Wednesday. This is an official visit by the president of Brazil to the Russian Federation. We are looking forward to this visit," Peskov said.

The presidents will discuss "bilateral relations, since we have a rather busy bilateral agenda. This is the discussion of potential trajectories, where cooperation can be deepened and expanded," he went on to say.

"But this will also offer a good chance to exchange views on hot topics that are on the global agenda now, including the issues that we have been speaking about for already quite a long time," the spokesman added.

When asked whether a news conference was planned, the presidential spokesman said "Yes, it is planned. A statement for the press is planned".