Putin approves treaty on extradition between Russia and Thailand

MOSCOW, February 10./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the proposal of the Cabinet of Ministers to sign an agreement with Thailand on mutual extradition of individuals on the wanted list and criminally prosecuted.

"To accept the proposal of the Russian government to sign a treaty on extradition between the Russian Federation and the Kingdom of Thailand," said the president’s instruction made public on Thursday.

The Russian Ministry of Justice received the instruction to sign the document on behalf of the Russian Federation once the agreement is reached with the Thai side. The ministry is allowed to make changes to the approved draft agreement that are not fundamental.

In December, Russian Ambassador to Thailand Yevgeny Tomikhin told TASS that the countries had been discussing the draft agreement on extradition since long. He mentioned that the document was going through the procedures of approval and coordination.