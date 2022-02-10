Putin pledges Russia will continue assisting Kazakhstan in training military specialists

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russia will continue assisting Kazakhstan in training military specialists, including at the Defense Ministry’s universities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday.

"Of course, the talks also focused on further strengthening military and military-technical cooperation. Russia will continue rendering Kazakhstan assistance in training military specialists at higher educational institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry and other security and law-enforcement agencies," Putin said.

Both countries will also work further on creating licensed production facilities and maintenance centers for Russian military equipment, he pointed out.

The Russian leader said that his Kazakh counterpart informed him that the republic was beginning to implement a plan of top-priority measures "aimed at enhancing citizens’ social protection, eradicating corruption, modernizing the economy and strengthening the country’s security and law-enforcement structures."

"We wish the Kazakh partners success in implementing their plans and are ready to assist this process in every possible way," the head of the Russian state said.