No real alternatives for Minsk agreements offered by any politician — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. No one has yet been able to come up with or propose other workable options for resolving the intra-Ukrainian conflict apart from the Minsk agreements, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the air of the Rossiya-24 television channel on Wednesday.

"The most important thing is that they (the Minsk agreements - TASS) have no alternative, because not a single political scientist, and we have read a lot, not a single current politician has offered a workable alternative option. No one has offered anything, even in theory, that would be at least somewhat similar to a workable option," she said.

The diplomat stressed that it is the Minsk agreements that will make it possible to resolve the situation in Ukraine. "These agreements, which are a binding document, as they are part of the UN Security Council resolution, they just give a chance both to solve the current part of the problem in the form of shelling, the hot phase of conflicts, and the medium-and long-term solution," the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman explained.

Minsk agreements

The peaceful settlement of the Donbass conflict is based on the Minsk agreements, which provide not only for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of weapons, an amnesty, the resumption of economic ties, but also profound constitutional reform in Ukraine based on a dialogue with representatives of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, which should result in the decentralization of power, taking into account the special status of certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

However, the negotiation process effectively stalled due to Ukraine's refusal to comply with the political clauses of the Minsk agreements. Kiev refuses to have direct dialogue with the DPR and LPR and enshrine the special status of the region in the constitution and also demands that it takes control of the border between Russia and Donbass before the political part of the agreements is implemented, which is the reverse of what the Minsk agreements stipulate.