Russia’s honorary consulate to open in Thailand’s Chiang Mai on February 18 — ambassador

BANGKOK, February 9. /TASS/. The opening ceremony of Russia’s honorary consulate in Thailand’s Chiang Mai is scheduled for February 18, Russian Ambassador to Bangkok Yevgeny Tomikhin told reporters in the run-up to Diplomats’ Day celebrated on February 10.

The envoy pointed out that Russia’s first Honorary Consul in Chiang Mai Soopakij Chearavanont received his enforcement order at the Russian Embassy in Bangkok last December. "We plan to hold an opening ceremony for the Chiang Mai office on February 18," Tomikhin said. "We will invite the governors of three provinces, officials from the Foreign Ministry and other state agencies," he added. "The opening of another honorary consulate with a permanent office is an important event for us," the envoy emphasized. "Particularly because this year marks the 125th anniversary of diplomatic relations," the Russian ambassador noted.

In 2022, Russia and Thailand are celebrating the 125th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties. The two countries are expected to sign a number of bilateral agreements in various areas, including trade, the humanitarian, scientific and technical fields. In addition, various cultural events and exhibitions are planned to take place.