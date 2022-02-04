Russia, China aim to strengthen Shanghai Cooperation Organization — statement

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. Russia and China intend to strengthen the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and its international role, according to a joint statement adopted by the two countries on Friday.

"Russia and China aim to comprehensively strengthen the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and further enhance its role in shaping a polycentric world order based on the universally recognized principles of international law, multilateralism, equal, joint, indivisible, comprehensive and sustainable security," the statement says.

"They consider it important to consistently implement the agreements on improved mechanisms to counter challenges and threats to the security of SCO member states and, in the context of addressing this task, advocate expanded functionality of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure," the statement says.