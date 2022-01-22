Russian top diplomat thanks Swiss President for organizing meeting with Blinken in Geneva

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed his gratitude to Swiss President Ignazio Cassis for his help in arranging Russian-US talks in Geneva during a meeting on Friday, a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry made public on Saturday said.

"There was a constructive exchange of opinions on the current state of bilateral relations as well as on a number of pressing international problems. A friendly, positive and substantive nature of Russian-Swiss relations was emphasized. The Russian side expressed gratitude to its Swiss partners for help in organizing the Russian-American talks in Geneva," the statement said.

On Friday in Geneva, the Russian top diplomat discussed security guarantees with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.