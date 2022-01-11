Russian ambassador to UK says Moscow has no plans to invade Ukraine

LONDON, January 11. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said Moscow has no plans to invade Ukraine, Sky News television reported on Tuesday.

"We have no intention to do that" either now or in the foreseeable future, he said when asked if Russia could firmly deny it plans the invasion. "It means that we have no intention to do that at all."

There has been a flurry of statements in the West and Kiev lately that Russia could invade Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they were unsubstantiated escalation and that Russia doesn’t threaten anyone. At the same time, he didn’t rule out provocations to corroborate these Western statements and warned that the use of force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine will have serious consequences.

Peskov has also stated that Russia does its best to help Ukraine in settling the conflict, while holding on to the Normandy Format and the Minsk agreements.