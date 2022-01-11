Russia rejects US claims of alleged disinformation over Geneva meeting - embassy

WASHINGTON, January 11. /TASS/. Russia strongly rejects US administration’s claims about possible spread of disinformation about bilateral consultations in Geneva, the Russian Embassy in the United States said in a Facebook post.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that the US administration was braced for a possible spread of disinformation by Russia regarding the course of Russia-US negotiations on security guarantees in Geneva.

"We strongly reject such insinuations. Russian official statements fully correspond to reality. From the very beginning, our country has demonstrated maximum transparency with regard to this dialogue," Russian diplomats said.

"In turn, we expect mutual transparency from the U.S. side. We urge our colleagues to abandon groundless speculations about their consultations partners. Moreover, such an approach indicates the degradation of the culture of negotiations," the statement says.

The Russian-US consultations on security guarantees were held in Geneva on Monday. On January 12, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council will be held in Brussels and the OSCE Permanent Council will gather for a meeting in Vienna on the following day. The central topic of these meetings will be Russia’s initiatives on security in the Euro-Atlantic region.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Moscow and Washington and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. The documents were handed over to US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried on December 15.