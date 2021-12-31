Russia’s contacts with Taliban are businesslike - Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russia maintains working contacts with representatives of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia - TASS) that came to power in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told TASS in an interview.

"We maintain businesslike contacts with representatives of new Afghanistan’s authorities, including through our embassy in Kabul. The humanitarian sphere is becoming a particularly important area of practical interaction in conditions of the socioeconomic crisis," Lavrov said.

Russia delivered several batches of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in November and December and helped Afghan students to come to Russia for continuation of education, the Minister noted. "Our colleagues from the Russian Defense Ministry make a huge useful contribution to these friendly efforts," he stressed.