Kiev to use NATO weapons against civilians in Donbass, Russian Foreign Ministry warns

Earlier, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Germany’s that firm opposition to Kiev acquiring military hardware from NATO was unacceptable and stressed that Ukraine was pressing for the lifting of such restrictions.

"This is not the first such statement. In principle, the statements that have been made in line with the proclaimed policy confirm our fears the Ukrainian leadership has no intention to work for a peace settlement of the intra-Ukrainian conflict, but plans to use force against civilians in Donbass," Zakharova said about Kuleba’s statement.

"The way I see it, this issue must not be ignored. The NATO countries should be asked if they realize that the regime in Kiev will be using their weapons and their assistance to shoot at Ukraine’s civilians. Also, Ukrainian representatives might be asked what kind of cooperation with NATO they expect. Cooperation in eliminating Ukraine’s population? For the time being, they are not offered anything else," Zakharova said.

She recalled that NATO countries were already heavily involved in Ukraine in military terms, beefing up its military hardware potential and sending military specialists there.

"This is being done in defiance of all agreements, including the Minsk agreements, which are part and parcel of a UN Security Council’s resolution that is mandatory for all countries.