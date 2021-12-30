Putin praises Russia-China effective interaction in 2021

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia and China effectively interacted in the outgoing year despite the pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his greetings to President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping on the occasion of the New Year and the upcoming Spring Festival.

"In his message of greetings … Vladimir Putin noted that 2021 marked the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Russian-Chinese Treaty on Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation, which is a solid basis underlying bilateral relations," the Kremlin press office said in a statement published on Thursday.

"Despite the pandemic-related challenges, Russia and China’s interaction was exceedingly productive. A dynamic political dialogue continued at all levels, trade was up at an all-time high, and cross years of Scientific, Technological and Innovative Cooperation led to good practical results," the message reads.

As the Russian presidential press office reported, in his message Putin also noted effective coordination of efforts by Moscow and Beijing in addressing key items on the regional and international agenda and expressed the confidence that the two countries would be able "to expand the entire range of bilateral ties" while the Year of Cooperation in Physical Fitness and Sports "would be implemented in full."

Putin also highlighted the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Beijing in his message, the Kremlin press office reported.

"I have no doubt that our Chinese friends will make sure that the Winter Olympic Games are a success. I look forward to our meeting at the opening ceremony of this sports festival," Putin said in his greetings to Xi Jinping.