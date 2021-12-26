Diplomatic language of US opponents sliding into boorishness - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The diplomatic language of Russia’s opponents from the United States has dramatically degraded and is sliding into boorishness, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"I would day that in general, the diplomatic language of our opponents has degraded dramatically. This is not a language of brilliant diplomats but rather a language sliding into boorishness. Naturally, we don’t like this cowboy-style language," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Russian diplomats, "who are diplomats of the old classical school" will have to engage in "a very difficult conversation." "But it is always better when diplomats speak than when the military speak," he stressed.

Commenting on the host’s remark that President Vladimir Putin’s recent congratulation to the developers of the Tsirkon hyper-sound system shows that Moscow can "both send notes and demonstrate that not only our notes can fly."

"Well, let us hope that this way notes will become more convincing," Peskov added.