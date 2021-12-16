Russia invites EU to hold collective consultations on cybersecurity — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Moscow is inviting Brussels to enter into collective consultations on cybersecurity, Russia’s special presidential envoy for international information security cooperation, director of the Foreign Ministry’s international information security department Andrey Kurtskikh told TASS on Thursday.

"We have been pressing for collective consultations on cybersecurity with the European Union," he said.

The diplomat said Russia’s discussions with a number of European partners on the related problems gained intensity lately.

"The discussions with the Europeans were intensified lately. We had excellent full-scale talks with France, the Netherlands and Germany. There are plans for talks and consultations on information security with many other European countries," he added.

Russia in July submitted to the United Nations a draft convention on resistance to the use of information and communication technologies for criminal purposes. The Russian Prosecutor-General’s Office said that the adoption of a corresponding convention will create a number of advantages. For instance, it will envisage struggle against the criminal use of cryptocurrencies and crimes committed with the use information technologies, including fake medical products and narcotic drugs.